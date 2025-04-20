LAST WORD
I need my own space, sans asstronaughts
The regular televised screenings of Star Trek on Sunday evenings were met with great fanfare in my household. My father would supply the ever more inventive snackwich (or however the new, improved sealed toast from the future was spelt); my mother was on Nesquick (chocolate milk) duty. Timing was of the essence as television waited for no family or their snacks at that stage of the game. The show would go on no matter what. Oh, but once we'd settled into formation on the couch, what a show it was. There we were in the flickering blue light, slightly bewildered by the Roquefort fillet steak snackwich, but powering through, our very own satellite hub of fantasists ready to be dazzled by the final frontier...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.