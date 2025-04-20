Bard at Large
When Mevrou Gouws makes biryani and Mrs Govender teaches taal, the Ngcobos will become settlers
Your fate can easily depend on the surname of the person you are dealing with
20 April 2025 - 00:00
A plethora of attributes contribute to making one a semi-decent writer. One is insatiable curiosity. An inquisitive mind. This is why you should never do anything vaguely memorable around this bunch. Incorrigible gossips, they will eavesdrop and might even follow you around Rosebank Mall because they find you intriguing. That inquisitive streak also applies when a bomb goes off and everyone runs away but writers run towards the explosion in the hope of spotting a severed limb or skull...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.