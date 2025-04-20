YOUR WEEKLY STARS | April 21-28

TAURUS
Apr 20 — May 20
The world wants you different — more yourself and less defined by other people’s needs and fears. Start with a new hairdo, or dress style. Give yourself permission to play with your own boundaries. And be willing to make an occasional (gasp) mistake. It’s only when you’re happy to make an idiot of yourself that you truly discover who you are. There are life-changing dramas all around you. Do your best to help, but keep your advice for yourself. You may need it.
GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
People care about you now — despite your appalling behaviour — so make a list of your needs. Amazingly, someone out there is waiting to grant your wishes. While you think about that, have a facial, and leave the house. The career is tottering along at its own pace, barely needing a moment of your time. Meanwhile, look for a spiritual teacher who’ll raise your energies to new levels. And when you’re tired of being worthy, get passionate. All forms of creativity are encouraged now. Find your inner talents and let them out.
CANCER
Jun 21 — Jul 22
Just when everyone else is oiling up their gears for a new cycle, you’ve decided it’s time for a break. Don’t delude yourself. This kind of energy is called escapism — not creativity. In which case, you need to spend some time with other, more positive forces. Join a group, invite some friends for dinner, find out where you can help. Work on being inspired rather than disillusioned. Boredom is impossible when you’re feeling useful. This is where you learn to trust yourself and allow yourself to be right. You are a genius, after all.
LEO
Jul 23 — Aug 22
“Hot” is the word for your week — hot love, hot passion, hot nights. Days too. Work, on the other hand, is mildly tedious — not because there are problems, but because you’re looking for new excitement. Don’t rush into big changes yet though, and certainly not before September. Just do what needs to be done, and rush back to your personal life whenever you can. Take care of your health: burnout is a real possibility unless you remember to rest. And you can easily do that.
VIRGO
Aug 23 — Sep 22
Your career planets are meandering along with a plan of their own. Ignore them. They’ll be back when they’re ready. You, meanwhile, get to focus on family, home, parties and general silliness. The child in you wants to play — and, as long as you remember that there are other people involved, you can indulge your whims as much as you like. If you’re already committed, instant love affairs can be dangerous. But if you’re not, opportunities for deviance tempt you at every corner. Meanwhile, get a new look. Glamour is returning to your life, and you’ll definitely want to look the part.
LIBRA
Sep 23 — Oct 23
You’re wondering whether you’ve chosen the right profession — and, of course, for you, there’s only one “right” answer. Time to shift your focus. There is no list of job requirements written in the sky with your name on it. The idea is to explore — and play with — every single one of your many talents. The real problem with Librans is that you have too many gifts, and no way to separate them. Once again, remind yourself that this is not all up to you. You have help and guidance. Tune in to the whispers, and be willing to change. Have some fun.
SCORPIO
Oct 23 — Nov 21
Tune into your wild side, and experiment. Extraordinary things are happening at work, offering a hand up to those with the courage to change. Be aware though. There’s a price for everything, and if this one’s too high, say “no” and wait for the next opportunity. It won’t be far behind. The love life, meanwhile, needs some work. Save your best tricks for next week, when they’ll be appreciated. Before then, indulge. You’ll discover that selfishness has its occasional merits.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 22 — Dec 21
As you very well know, decisions made in anger are seldom good ones. And then, of course, when you do that pride thing and refuse to change your mind, your problems are always compounded. So, try to be an adult this time. And so what if you have to admit you were wrong? Truth is, with planets this peculiar, most people are making bizarre blunders. Everyone is surviving and moving on. Forgive yourself. Forgive them. Be grateful. By the end of next week, you’ll begin to understand what it was all for.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22 — Jan 19
If an impressive career is what you’re after, get to it. In fact, you could be changing jobs — or even careers — before the year is out. Start planning now. And sure, power struggles are inevitable in the short term. But the powerful will probably end up supporting you, as long as you keep your cool. In the meanwhile, be madly artistic, and incredibly romantic. Let them all see you at your very best. It’ll knock them off their feet.
AQUARIUS
Jan 20 — Feb 18
Anyone in love with you will just have to be patient. Your head is elsewhere, and you’ve never appeared more distant. Try for some romantic moments — or apologise upfront for your carelessness. Not that you’ll be around much. Travel is on the cards — for business, pleasure and more business. If you’re committed, stay away from exotic foreign delights until next month, when you’ll remember how to behave. Money starts improving slowly, though all advice is still welcome. One more thing: listen to your body. You’re not as invincible as you think.
PISCES
Feb 19 — Mar 20
The financial maze that’s always baffled your sensitive soul is giving up its secrets. In short, you’re being directed towards the slipstream of wealth. Remember, money is a feminine energy — elusive, subtle, and highly responsive to loving care. Be kind to your money and it’ll be kind to you. That aside, there’s depth to this month that scares and excites you at the same time. You’ll discover that you’re never alone — and that sometimes, your wishes really are granted. Just trust yourself as you never have before.
ARIES
Mar 21 — Apr 19
Disruptions are keeping you on your toes — your favourite place. Even so, avoid wild decisions until next week. The planets are stimulating every aspect of your life — so look out for job changes, love dramas and shifts at home. Not that you’ll mind. It all adds to the stimulation of an adventurous time. If you’re feeling lonely, join something hi-tech — a matchmaking site or a speed dating evening. Whatever happens this month, control is out the window. For once, you’ll have to do as you’re told. Easy, peasy.
YOUR WEEKLY STARS | April 21-28
Image: 123RF/natareal
Your Chart
Simon Fumoyo, January 1 1976
Soweto, 12pm
Sun sign: Capricorn
Moon sign: Taurus
Rising sign: Aries
Your life hasn’t been easy, but your strength and determination remain undiminished. There’s just one snag: you’re convinced that unless you’re perfect in every way, you’re somehow undeserving.
Your greatest lesson is probably to move through your life one tiny step at a time, and to regard each moment as a part of a greater whole. Even the apparent failures are moving you towards something significant. So no, you don’t always have to be the strongest, cleverest or loudest. But you do need to experiment with yourself and your gifts until you find out who you truly are.
There is no doubt you’re a natural leader — but there’s no need to be a fighter to get there. You’ll ultimately reach your goals, and there’s no need to tramp all over everyone else on your way to the top. Your goal is set. You’re extremely special and soon enough, you’ll be recognised for your gifts. Your job is to become a well-rounded, decent human being along the way.
Want your chart read?
asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
