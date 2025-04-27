Lifestyle

A-Listers

IN PICS | Among the stars in Fashion Week hyperspace

‘The Arrival: Where Ancestry Meets the Unknown’ hit the SA Fashion Week ramp on Thursday evening in Hyde Park

27 April 2025 - 00:00

Forget Blue Origin — if you wanted prime seats to an intergalactic experience, you needn’t have joined Katy Perry, Gayle King and Jeff Bezos’ squeeze Lauren Sánchez on that slightly tone-deaf “women in space” PR launch...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. HOT LUNCH | ‘Soccer taught me how to win at the game of life’ Lifestyle
  2. 2025 Lexus GX 550 is all about outdoor opulence Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Among the stars in Fashion Week hyperspace Lifestyle
  4. Jazz, booze and voodoo: 72 hours in New Orleans Travel
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Why I (and you) should join the SAPS supporters' club Lifestyle

Latest Videos

UN reports 400,000 displaced after RSF seizes North Darfur camp | REUTERS
The Reckoning: Kevin Lerena v Serhiy Radchenko Press Conference