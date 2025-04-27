HOT LUNCH | ‘Soccer taught me how to win at the game of life’
Former Bafana Bafana captain Teko Modise did not have the most stable of childhoods, but football enabled him to survive — and then to thrive
27 April 2025 - 00:00
I have what could generously be described as a glancing acquaintance with the game of football...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.