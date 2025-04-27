Lifestyle

Bard at Large

Why I (and you) should join the SAPS supporters' club

You’d have to be a fundamentally heartless individual to not be empathetic to our gals and fellows in dull blue

27 April 2025 - 00:00

I love our police. No, don’t be that way, I really do love our guys and gals in blue. And yes, I am absolutely virtue signalling — to quote the anti-woke, right-wing kids on Twitter. I’m wading groin deep in the Hypocrisy River. All that said, I will present a watertight, cogent argument about why we all need to join the SAPS supporters' club, as I plan to...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. NDUMISO NGCOBO | When Mevrou Gouws makes biryani and Mrs Govender teaches taal, ... Lifestyle
  2. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Don't get me wrong, I'm right Lifestyle
  3. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Here’s to the creatures that keep us as pets in our ... Lifestyle
  4. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Fulfilling your Thai kneads is not a right Lifestyle
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Don't marry into the family of words Lifestyle

Most read

  1. HOT LUNCH | ‘Soccer taught me how to win at the game of life’ Lifestyle
  2. 2025 Lexus GX 550 is all about outdoor opulence Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Among the stars in Fashion Week hyperspace Lifestyle
  4. Jazz, booze and voodoo: 72 hours in New Orleans Travel
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Why I (and you) should join the SAPS supporters' club Lifestyle

Latest Videos

UN reports 400,000 displaced after RSF seizes North Darfur camp | REUTERS
The Reckoning: Kevin Lerena v Serhiy Radchenko Press Conference