'Gangs of London' back with more bang
As the characters develop in season 3, who will viewers side with?
11 May 2025 - 00:00
The Wallaces, Elliot Carter and the rest of the gangs are vying for violent control of the city of London in the third season of the UK’s gruesome, high-octane, choreographed action spectacle series. Tymon Smith spoke to star Sope Dirisu and newcomers Andrew Koji and Richard Dormer about what’s in store for fans this season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.