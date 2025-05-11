Gripping - and oh so relevant: 'The Handmaid’s Tale' season 6
Epic Handmaid's Tale ends on a nail-biting note
11 May 2025 - 00:00
The Handmaid’s Tale, final season (Hulu) prods the viewer to rethink easy answers. Can we love more than one person? What will we allow in the name of our needs, and as the only gender that can bring life into the world, who has ownership of our bodies? When you carry life, whose right is greater: the unborn or the vessel already alive?..
