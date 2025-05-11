Lifestyle

A-Listers

IN PICS | Premiere marks talented writer-director Karabo Lediga’s first full-length film

11 May 2025 - 00:00

A rising filmmaker debuting a Mother’s Day-ready take on maternal bonds, the return of a radio golden girl, a hot new couple and a young actor promising “fire and chills” in an upcoming small-screen epic...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NDUMISO NGCOBO | So you kids think you have it tough? Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | Premiere marks talented writer-director Karabo Lediga’s first ... Lifestyle
  3. Formidable, fearless energy at the heart of art icon Koyo Kouoh Lifestyle
  4. 'Sabbatical' explores mom/daughter relationships Lifestyle
  5. YOUR WEEKLY STARS | May 12-18 Health & Sex

Latest Videos

‘Sabbatical’ official trailer
THE MONKEY - Official Redband Trailer - In Theaters February 21