'Sabbatical' explores mom/daughter relationships
Tender journey of hard truths
Writer and director Karabo Lediga has had a long, awarded career in television and short films. Now she’s written and directed her first feature film, Sabbatical. The story centres on Lesego (Mona Monyane), a successful Joburg finance wiz who, when the pressures of life in the big city become too much, finds herself drunkenly arriving at her respectable mother Doris’s (Clementine Mosimane) house in Pretoria late one night. Doris worries, Lesego’s embarrassed but it’s only the beginning of a human, tenderly funny journey of hard truths for both of them as Lesego’s predicament forces her to stay longer than she or mother had planned on...
