YOLISA MKELE | Dating was fun before the algorithm picked your soulmate
11 May 2025 - 00:00
Nothing makes dating harder than religion, though not in the way you think. Back when worship was more competitive than your average F1 season and gods had pantheons, it was generally understood that our divinities were pretty busy. They had giant “world snakes” to kill (Jörmungandr in Norse mythology), oceans to belch forth and cosmic eland to chase across the sky. So, if you wanted a word with them, you needed bribes, enticements and in some cases, seductions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.