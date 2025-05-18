All the artistic latitude you need
The 2025 RMB Latitudes Art Fair offers a way for galleries and artists on the continent and in the diaspora to show in South Africa
18 May 2025 - 00:00
RMB Latitudes Art Fair returns for its third edition at the baroque hideaway of Shepstone Gardens on Jozi’s east side next week, from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25. Despite its relative youth, the co-founders of Latitudes — Lucy MacGarry and Roberta Coci — have done well to carve out and sustain a particular niche, one focused on emerging artists and accessible collecting...
