LAST WORD
Frogs and the Great Tsek of 2025
The bottom fell out of the South African frog market sometime around 1969. Up until then a trade in the African clawed frog the Xenopus Laevis was a sure bet. In 1969 a testing method that was to evolve into the first home pregnancy testing kit in 1978 was introduced. Its great advantage was that it did not involve a frog. Until then, the South African frog had been the most accurate method to test for signs of life and had been since the 1930s. Basically, you took some urine from the possibly impregnated subject of the test and mixed it with frog — if the subject was pregnant the frog would show signs and portents very shortly after administration of the pee injection. A female frog would spawn eggs within 18 hours and the male would release sperm. ..
