Helderberg mystery revisited

Gripping documentary unpicks conspiracy theories about SAA crash that killed 159 people

18 May 2025 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

If you’re of a certain generation you'll remember the shockwaves that the crash of SAA Flight 295 in November 1987 sent through South African society. The passenger Boeing 747-200 Combi plunged into the Indian Ocean 160km east of Mauritius, killing all 159 people on board. ..

