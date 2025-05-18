What’s in store at the fair
African brands and designs on show at RMB Latitudes Art Fair
18 May 2025 - 00:00
Popping up for the first time this May, Design Week South Africa (DWSA) has organised the Design Showcase — providing an opportunity to shop for quality local brands while enjoying the art displays at the RMB Latitudes Art Fair. The curated selection of premium local design features more than 20 African brands. Launched in 2024 by Margot Molyneux, DWSA celebrates the future of South African design through events that support emerging talent...
