YOLISA MKELE | We’re all just stoned apes with Wi-Fi
Life is the longest thing any of us will ever do and it turns out that you need something to help pass the time.
18 May 2025 - 00:00
You know what’s funny? If you put on a tinfoil hat and harangue people about teen social media usage, you’ll run into a peculiar type of brick wall. Though phones seem to be the reason behind rising suicide rates, decreasing self-worth, ADHD and depression, everyone agrees that putting the pocket computers down is not the way forward. When you bring this up, a concerned millennial will say, “Oh shame, this is how the kids interact nowadays”, before launching into a sermon about how disinfecting the entire internet is somehow easier than simply putting the dopamine box away...
