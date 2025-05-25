LAST WORD
ASPASIA KARRAS | There was freedom in letting our yesterdays fade away
I keep seeing carousels of pictures of kids from the 90s on the internet. A generic AI voice-over with a pounding internal rhythm surges forward with an intensity worthy of the kind of documentary that exposes all the truths of the Knight’s Templar and their sordid millennia-old links to the JFK assassination (joke) while a soundtrack designed to evoke haute nostalgia tinkles on repeat. The grainy photographs from back in the day could be from anywhere — kids and teenagers doing kid and teenager activities that could also be the current crop of kids and teenagers because everyone is still wearing the same clothes, just with a 90s filter. The hair is the only giveaway, plus there are no devices. This last fact is the soaring conclusion to this particular carousel. That we (I confess to the reason I'm being fed this content: I am of that “we”) the youth of the 90s — were the last generation to grow up without social media. ..
