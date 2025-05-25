Lifestyle

A-Listers

IN PICS | Lots to like at Latitudes

25 May 2025 - 00:00

If you were looking for a different glimpse of the Oval Office than the dramatic movie we witnessed earlier this week, look no further than the riot of mosaic-style colour, on display at the Gallery Momo booth at this year’s Latitude Art Fair...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The Met to Mzansi: Savanna Neat Gala serves luxe, looks and local flavour Food
  2. Actor Chris Jaftha: The magic is in the unplanned moments Travel
  3. In the pink Food
  4. Checking out the drip at streetwear store opening Lifestyle
  5. Got R175k? Ramaphosa's Fresnaye mansion may be the perfect rental for you Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

DR Congo Senate Lifts Immunity of Former President Joseph Kabila - 12 PM News ...
Israel's Netanyahu calls out leaders of Canada, France, UK: “You’re on the ...