Each episode starts with a flashback as we see Lyonne get to know either the victim or the killer and form a relationship with them. When things go south, that’s what draws her into solving the crime. Lyonne’s eyes are like black wet pebbles, but brimming with intelligence; she tilts her head and arcs her hands to ensure the point resonates. “That connection is important,” she rasps, “because Charlie’s not a cop. It’s not her job to solve the crime, so she needs an emotional way in, in every single episode.”
She hunches her shoulders, looking over the sea of reporters as she talks, the intonation of a professor giving a lecture. “I think it’s been a lonely journey for Charlie between seasons 1 and 2. It’s a long time to not be in touch with any family or friends. It’s the loneliness of the long distance runner.”
Her commentary is full of insightful, esoteric and lyrical asides. “We are meeting a little bit of a ‘hollow man’ at the top of the season,” explains the native New Yorker of her character. “Charlie comes to each episode trying to find her place in the world, which also gives us more ammunition for what makes each episode tick. It’s a show about lying. Each episode, Charlie does some level of character development from the beginning to the end.”
Lyonne, along with series creator Rian Johnson, also holds the titles of executive producer, writer and director. Fiercely intelligent, as witnessed by her obscure, informed asides, it’s not a surprise to hear the co-executive producers enjoy solving the New York Times crossword puzzle while on set between scenes. Rather than a random activity, the puzzle-solving helps ground the actress. “Completing the crossword is like Charlie with a mystery,” she grins. “You’ve got to finish that puzzle once you start.”
Interview
Not just a poker face
Margaret Gardiner chats to 'Poker Face' star Natasha Lyonne as the show returns for a second season
Image: Supplied
Natasha Lyonne enters the London Hotel, West Hollywood, looking like Austin Powers. The outfit is designer. Cerise leggings hug her skinny legs, and an exquisite black, collarless jacket of raw silk is embellished with huge diamanté buttons so ornate that they could pass for individual brooches. It’s the kitten-heeled ankle boots that take the haute couture ensemble and reshuffle it as ‘60s cool. Her makeup is minimal, her delicate features surrounded by a riot of auburn curls.
The character actress has found critical and commercial acclaim in the television series, Poker Face, now in season 2. It’s an inverted detective series, where we know who the perpetrator is and the mystery lies in how to catch them — if at all. Though her name may be unfamiliar, you’ll recognise the gravel-voiced actress from a plethora of classics as far back as American Pie (1999). For decades she has quietly been delivering knock-out performances in such varied fare as Russian Doll (2019-22), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022), Orange Is the New Black (2013-19) and His Three Daughters (2023). Indeed, she began her career at age 6 and is one of the few child actors who appears to have transitioned to adult star unscathed.
The conceit of Poker Face is that Charlie Cale (Lyonne) can tell when someone lies. Each week brings a new challenge — murder, fraud or theft — that allows a star-filled cast of guest actors to play supporting roles as Charlie gets pulled in to solve the crime. Oscar-winner Adrien Brody is just one of the recent actors willing to do television to be part of Lyonne’s ensemble. So is Cynthia Erivo, who co-stars in multiple roles this season. Lyonne often pulls in stars she encounters in her social life, calling them the next day to ask if they want to be a guest on the show. That’s led to awesome names turning up, but with some, such as Jude Law, politely declining. “No shade on Jude Law,” notes the actress in an aside. The structure of Poker Face is one that was made popular in Columbo (Peter Falk) way back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, yet still holds fascination for the viewing public.
Each episode starts with a flashback as we see Lyonne get to know either the victim or the killer and form a relationship with them. When things go south, that’s what draws her into solving the crime. Lyonne’s eyes are like black wet pebbles, but brimming with intelligence; she tilts her head and arcs her hands to ensure the point resonates. “That connection is important,” she rasps, “because Charlie’s not a cop. It’s not her job to solve the crime, so she needs an emotional way in, in every single episode.”
She hunches her shoulders, looking over the sea of reporters as she talks, the intonation of a professor giving a lecture. “I think it’s been a lonely journey for Charlie between seasons 1 and 2. It’s a long time to not be in touch with any family or friends. It’s the loneliness of the long distance runner.”
Her commentary is full of insightful, esoteric and lyrical asides. “We are meeting a little bit of a ‘hollow man’ at the top of the season,” explains the native New Yorker of her character. “Charlie comes to each episode trying to find her place in the world, which also gives us more ammunition for what makes each episode tick. It’s a show about lying. Each episode, Charlie does some level of character development from the beginning to the end.”
Lyonne, along with series creator Rian Johnson, also holds the titles of executive producer, writer and director. Fiercely intelligent, as witnessed by her obscure, informed asides, it’s not a surprise to hear the co-executive producers enjoy solving the New York Times crossword puzzle while on set between scenes. Rather than a random activity, the puzzle-solving helps ground the actress. “Completing the crossword is like Charlie with a mystery,” she grins. “You’ve got to finish that puzzle once you start.”
WATCH | The trailer for "Poker Face", season 2.
After an excellent first run, the sophomore season takes a slightly bizarre turn, including existential scenes of self exploration. “Charlie’s taking a journey and does things that surprise the audience, which allows us to not repeat ourselves and have fun. She’s looking for connection, while also being on the run from the police (Benjamin Bratt).”
Ultimately, Charlie is an unusual female lead. Strong, wily and singular. When looking for role models as a young actress, Lyonne identified more with Pacino, De Niro and Stallone than Meryl Streep — with whom the young actress worked in Heartburn in her film debut, after a stint on the soapie As The World Turns. Lyonne confesses that she channels Bogart, Betty Davis and Mae West in the role of Charlie, some of the industry’s greatest character actors. “I hate that, for women, success means that you had a kid or you got married. It’s a bummer for us because then that means we failed if we don’t.”
That mindset — combined with maverick character choices stirred with murder — is what makes Poker Face a standout show.
• “Poker Face” is streaming on Apple TV.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
'Murderbot', 'Fred and Rose' and more: 5 Things to Stream this week
IN PICS | Premiere marks talented writer-director Karabo Lediga’s first full-length film
Stanley Tucci says hosting is tougher than acting as he launches culinary travel series
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos