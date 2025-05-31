Lifestyle

What's On June 2-9

Heroes, beasts, whales and Zulus

31 May 2025 - 22:00 By Staff Writer

WHAT: Shrek - The Musical ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zulu spirit meets French flair as Club Med makes history with first SA resort Travel
  2. Front-wheel drive BMW 1 Series has a different charm Lifestyle
  3. 'Inside man' who sank R30m heist Lifestyle
  4. Queen B’s moment with a prince Lifestyle
  5. Mysterious mammal spotted for the first time in 46 years in a Cape reserve Travel

Latest Videos

All that glitters at the 2025 SA Style Awards
Sprite zero commercial