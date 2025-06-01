Joëlle Kayembe branches out into acting
She's over the moon about the Nivea campaign, which embraces ageing naturally
01 June 2025 - 00:00
Gorgeous “it” girl and supermodel, Joëlle Kayembe, who's beautiful face has graced local and international magazines from the 2000s, recently visited Joburg from her home in Oslo, Norway, to attend the South African Style Awards. There she presented the joint award for Most Stylish Model to brothers Denetric and Lebo Malope...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.