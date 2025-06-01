TYMON SMITH | Lilo & Stitch goes live
It's fun and it's colourful, but it has more emotional depth than the animation
01 June 2025 - 00:00
Dean Fleischer Camp earned a Best Animated Feature Oscar in 2023 for his quirky, empathetic Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the story of a shell with shoes looking for friendship and family. Now the director is stepping into the gigantic Disney sandbox as he helms the live action adaptation of the 2002 animations Lilo & Stitch. Tymon Smith spoke to Camp about his big new adventure and what he hopes a new generation of fans will take away from this version. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.