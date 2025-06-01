Where beads sing and bulls bellow: Living history in the Eastern Cape

From homestead ceremonies to beadwork co-ops, the Eastern Cape pulses with living tradition

The Eastern Cape's rich history and culture aren’t obvious when you drive through it but the names on the map reflect memories, and you can read every cow and bull you see as a symbol. Cattle were the core of the indigenous culture here. Grazing land was at the heart of colonial-era conflict...