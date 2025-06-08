David Attenborough's 'Ocean' dazzles with wonder, destruction and hope
This David Attenborough doccie reveals the destruction happening on our ocean floors — but also what to do about it
08 June 2025 - 00:00
Ocean, narrated by David Attenborough at 99, is a gorgeous and mesmerising film but also a clarion call to each of us to protect the world’s oceans...
