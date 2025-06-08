SBU MKWANAZI | Crystal visions
In our relentlessly high-stress society, we’re all in the mood for a little New Age nurturing
08 June 2025 - 00:00
If you thought South Africans were passionate only about soccer, braais and complaining about unscheduled load-shedding, think again. These days, an increasing number are embracing alternative therapy with all the fervour of a Jozi taxi driver chasing a missing fare. From cupping and crystal healing to sound baths and Cerebos salt caves, New Age techniques are no longer the preserve of Instagram yoga influencers or eccentric Clifton aunties. It’s gone mainstream, popping up everywhere from Sandton boardrooms to Soweto’s Credo Mutwa Cultural Village...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.