SBU MKWANAZI | Crystal visions

In our relentlessly high-stress society, we’re all in the mood for a little New Age nurturing

08 June 2025 - 00:00 By SBU MKWANAZI

If you thought South Africans were passionate only about soccer, braais and complaining about unscheduled load-shedding, think again. These days, an increasing number are embracing alternative therapy with all the fervour of a Jozi taxi driver chasing a missing fare. From cupping and crystal healing to sound baths and Cerebos salt caves, New Age techniques are no longer the preserve of Instagram yoga influencers or eccentric Clifton aunties. It’s gone mainstream, popping up everywhere from Sandton boardrooms to Soweto’s Credo Mutwa Cultural Village...

