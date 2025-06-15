Rebel Wilson returns to the big screen in action-comedy 'Bride Hard'
When action weds satire, Wilson steps into combat boots
15 June 2025 - 00:00
Rebel Wilson is no stranger to comedic transformation, but her latest role in Bride Hard might be her most radical reinvention yet. The Australian actress, who gained international fame as the irreverent and unfiltered Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect franchise, steps into combat boots as Sam, a hardened secret agent with a highly unusual new assignment: surviving bridesmaid duties — and a full-scale hostage situation — at a posh wedding...
