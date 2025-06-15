Hot Lunch
Setting a model example
Joëlle Kayembe Hagen talks about her modelling career — and her new love for theatre work and painting
15 June 2025 - 00:00
I was driving up Munro Drive, the glorious switchback from lower to upper Houghton, when I spotted a large box perched precipitously on the side of the hill with an Illy sign, and the promise of coffee flashed before my eyes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.