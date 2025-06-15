Ten top films from Encounters 25
Telling reflections of our turbulent times
15 June 2025 - 00:00
As the world becomes more uncertain, anxiety-ridden, rage-inducing and perplexing, it’s time for the 27th edition of the Encounters South African International Documentary Festival, which offers audiences a chance to reflect on what’s happening and what the future portends. It's not as bad as you think. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.