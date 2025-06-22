Bard at Large
Cult of personality is in the nature of politics
22 June 2025 - 00:00
South African politics is never boring. Even though “terrible things are happening” here, I’d still choose South African over Swiss politics any day. The news over there is so dull that a farmer made national headlines after forming an organisation dedicated to amending the constitution so cash incentives could be given to farmers who don’t cut off their livestock’s horns. Meanwhile, back at the Mzansi ranch, following PAC politics alone can keep you busy for weeks. ..
