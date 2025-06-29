Don't pooh-pooh my childhood existential dilemmas
As a child, I had some very pressing existential questions. A prevailing concern in my young life was, where does the poop go? This may give you some super-Freudian insights about me, but flushing the stuff away was a point of great interest. Many things in addition to the poop went the way of the great flush. I still regret the goldfish. It was a compelling investigation into being and nothingness. I don’t know where contemporary lavatorial arrangements fit into Freud’s theories regarding my psychosexual development — he seems to be fixated on the act of production as opposed to the act of dispensing with the production. ..
