Longform journalism is (almost) dead

The budget for this kind of work has disappeared

In his introduction to a recently published book called The Interpreters: South Africa’s New Nonfiction (which, full disclosure, I had a hand in making), Hedley Twidle points out that using the term nonfiction, “Is about as useful as calling the clothes in your wardrobe 'nonsocks', or saying that you had 'nongrapefruit' for breakfast. A broad spectrum of compelling, ambitious and artful literature shelters within that unhelpful 'non'”...