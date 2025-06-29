Longform journalism is (almost) dead
The budget for this kind of work has disappeared
29 June 2025 - 09:25
In his introduction to a recently published book called The Interpreters: South Africa’s New Nonfiction (which, full disclosure, I had a hand in making), Hedley Twidle points out that using the term nonfiction, “Is about as useful as calling the clothes in your wardrobe 'nonsocks', or saying that you had 'nongrapefruit' for breakfast. A broad spectrum of compelling, ambitious and artful literature shelters within that unhelpful 'non'”...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.