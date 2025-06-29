SA producer rides the bull of Hollywood
Ruvé McDonough allows her husband to play the good guy for a change — and kiss his wife
South African producer, Ruvé McDonough, has quietly been making a name for herself in Hollywood, bringing stories to film and television. Her latest project, The Last Rodeo, is a faith based, family film about overcoming obstacles. It's being pegged as “Rocky on a bull” — that’s the Hollywood pitch. It's more than that though. It's about getting up when you’re knocked down, doing the right thing and believing in yourself when no one else does. It's about looking at yourself in the mirror when all your options are gone and saying: “I can”. The Last Rodeo landed in South African theatres a few weeks ago and stars Ruvé's husband, Neal McDonough, who's acted in Captain America: The First Avenger, Flags of Our Fathers, Justice and The Minority Report...
