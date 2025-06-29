Soft cushion or crushing debt?

South Africa has just borrowed R27bn from the World Bank, but chances are slim it will actually be used for its intended purposes

Let me paint a familiar picture for you. It’s payday. You’re feeling rich — and not just Woolies roast chicken rich, but tender rich. You remember last month that you maxed your overdraft for essentials like a weeklong getaway to Zanzibar and Uber Black rides from the airport because “it was safer”. ..