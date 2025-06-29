The limits of cringe comedy
The Rehearsal returns, this time in a commercial airliner cockpit
In the first season of The Rehearsal in 2022, comedian Nathan Fielder established himself as the deadpan, awkward king of cringe-fest comedy. Predicated on the premise that it would help people to navigate difficult situations in their lives by rehearsing for them beforehand, Fielder used lots of HBO’s money to construct elaborate sets that allowed slightly bemused, ordinary people to prepare for any eventuality before stepping into their real-world challenges. The problem was, as the show so brilliantly demonstrated, no matter how hard you might prepare, life can always find a way to throw you a curve ball...
