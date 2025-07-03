SA hosts AI and Sustainable Tourism Innovation Hackathon

As the host of the 2025 G20, SA has launched a people-centred AI and Sustainable Tourism Innovation Hackathon to leverage artificial intelligence and digital transformation for the benefit of its crucial tourism sector.

The hackathon is intended to help drive innovation, create jobs and ensure inclusive growth, aligning with global trends in tourism development and the G20’s focus on AI, data governance and innovation for sustainable development.

Sipho Ngomane, chief director for Tourism Skills and Human Resources Development at the department of tourism, notes that tourism is a vital economic sector both globally and in SA, contributing to job creation, poverty alleviation and sustainable development. In 2023, tourism contributed 8.2% to SA’s GDP. The World Travel & Tourism Council estimates that travel and tourism will contribute 8.9% to the GDP in 2025 and that this figure could potentially rise to more than 10% by 2030.

SA’s 2025 G20 presidency, themed Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability, includes a task force on AI, data governance and innovation. Developed and driven by the department of tourism, the hackathon aims to find ways to grow the tourism sector by prioritising people-centred AI and innovation to support travel and tourism startups and SMMEs. Globally, digitalisation, including AI, is transforming the industry and enhancing accessibility for travellers.