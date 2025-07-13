Mandela Day goes to the dogs
Adopt a furry friend at Hyde Park or make a donation towards animal shelters
13 July 2025 - 00:00
This July, Hyde Park Corner isn’t observing Mandela Day, it’s barking it. Until July 20, Centre Court will be transformed into an homage to second chances, furry faces and scarves that are more than just winter warmth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.