LAST WORD
Till death cap shrooms do us part
This episode of Come Dine with Me was brutal, says Karras
13 July 2025 - 00:00
Welcome to a very special (and slightly lethal) review of Australian Come Dine With Me, the Waterloo episode. Spoiler alert: this episode's contestant, Erin Patterson, is dishing up drama — and something a little vengeful. On the menu? A classic Beef Wellington, delicately infused with death cap mushrooms, a touch of hatred and a pinch of psychopathy. With apologies to the real Come Dine With Me, this review focuses less on culinary delight and more on forensic intrigue. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.