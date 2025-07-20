Lifestyle

A revolution on two wheels

The Tour de France has become a national ritual

20 July 2025
Andrea Nagel

A baguette, a croissant, a two-hour lunch with cheese and wine enjoyed while wearing a Breton stripe and a red beret would have trouble beating the Tour de France in a "which-is-the-most-French” competition. A few weeks ago, I was in a town in central France, Châteauroux, also known as “Cavendish City” because it was the scene of three of professional cyclist Mark Cavendish's record-breaking 35 stage wins. Already, before the race had even started, Tour fever was everywhere. Banners abounded and posters hang off every lamp post. It was exciting to be there a week early, just to experience the anticipation of the Tour — it's top of my bucket list to one day actually be at some of the race stages in France. The Tour de France is more than a sporting event — it’s a national ritual that threads together France's geography, culture, gastronomy and tenacity...

