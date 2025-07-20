LAST WORD
ASPASIA KARRAS | Eight billion crazy, wonderful humans, all in my phone
I can't tear my eyes away from your beautiful, profound efforts to make meaning and connection, says Karras
I'm a person with a problem. I know I am not alone with it. I think I am an addict. My drug? The socials. I know it's serious because if I don’t actively guard against it, gird my loins, grit my teeth and strap my arms to my sides with a special, made-to-purpose jacket I'm prone to daily relapse. In those moments of great personal weakness, I'll pick up my phone and never put it down. The worst times are in the morning or at night in my bed. At that liminal time between sleep and wakefulness, completely unconsciously, as if in a waking dream, I pick up the phone and slip into a fugue state. I return to this realm an hour or two later, wondering where exactly I have been. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.