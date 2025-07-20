Brincat revisits how apartheid's traumas shaped his youth

A tasty but testing revisit of how apartheid fractured a boy and his family

The Moon Looks Delicious From Here, written and performed by Aldo Brincat, received accolades at the 50th National Arts Festival in Makhanda (2024), winning a Standard Bank Silver Ovation Award, and at the Bitesize Theatre Festival in London (2024) a Special Jury Award. The 70-minute solo stage production is largely autobiographical and follows the experience of a first-generation South African — Brincat has Mauritian, Egyptian and Maltese heritage — growing up during apartheid. The story focuses on a father-son relationship set against the backdrop of South Africa’s social and political changes in the 70s and 80s. Brincat portrays multiple characters connected to a single nuclear family navigating issues of identity, migration, religion, sexuality and political change. The performance explores how family dynamics are affected by politics, particularly those of apartheid...