God's Work can often be cruel
Doccie on Durban's homeless aks questions but spares no punches
Durban-based director Michael James’ debut feature God’s Work is a thought-provoking, multilayered reflection on the lived experience and inner world of the city’s marginalised and misunderstood unhoused people. Combining elements of social realism, this meta narrative is an attempt by a well-intentioned young white documentary filmmaker to tell their story. It's a sharp satirical critique of the politically expedient attempts to co-opt them into the platforms of fictionalised versions of the DA and the EFF, and includes surreal hallucinations brought on by the effects of drugs and the traumas of the past, as well as the oppressive violence of the city’s corrupt police. The film follows the journey of a group of unhoused young men as they hustle each day to survive in an environment in which the elements seem intent on erasing them. It also provides a complex interrogation of how we interact with sidelined members of our communities and what the abilities and limits of cinema as a medium are to adequately capture the many aspects of the realities of their lives...
