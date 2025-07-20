The soul of emotion

The potency of dance is the purity of its wordless, physical language which demanded a deeper engagement at the recent National Arts Festival

In her welcoming statement to the National Arts Festival, festival director Rucera Seethal said: “The thing about being a 51-year-old festival is that we’ve been through things —regime change, blossoming future visions, social uprisings and the reimagining of togetherness.”..