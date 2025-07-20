YOLISA MKELE | Being human — thanks to AI
When the robots start thinking for themselves, we can go back to dancing naked under the full moon en masse
20 July 2025 - 00:00
Somewhere on the internet a robot is trying to steal your lover. At the very least they’re trying to ruin your talking stage. They’re strumming your honeybun’s pain with synthetic “fingers”, singing their hearts with code. What’s killing you softly is how easily this quartet of binary-code crooners have managed to capture hearts and 100-million listens per month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.