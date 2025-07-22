'A legacy of grace and talent': Hollywood mourns Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death at 54

Hollywood is mourning the death of beloved actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner best known for his breakout role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show.
According to a law enforcement source who confirmed the news to Reuters, Warner drowned on Monday at the age of 54 while on holiday in Costa Rica with his family.
Warner rose to fame in the 1980s as the only son in the Huxtable family in the groundbreaking NBC sitcom The Cosby Show. His role as Theo, the middle child in a family of five, became iconic and earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1986.
Over the decades, Warner built a diverse and respected career, with roles in Jeremiah, Sons of Anarchy, Suits, A Different World and The Resident. He hosted Saturday Night Live in 1986 and in 2015 won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song Jesus Children.
Tributes have poured in from actors, artists and friends who were touched by Warner’s talent and warmth.
Bill Cosby, who played Warner’s TV father, spoke fondly of his former co-star in an interview with ABC News on Monday.
“He knew how to walk away from any conversation without being rude. Malcolm did his best. He was a great studier,” said Cosby.
“I enjoyed working with him very much. He always knew his lines and he always knew where to go.”
Comedian and actor Eddie Griffin, Warner's longtime friend and co-star from the popular late 90s sitcom Malcolm & Eddie,said he had learnt much from Warner.
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo
Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
“My heart is heavy today. I had the pleasure of going to war against the Hollywood machine and sometimes with each other because that’s what brothers do but the love was and is always there. You’ve taught me so much and I thank you,” said Griffin.
Actor Morris Chestnut, who worked with Warner on The Resident, shared: “Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner. He brought so much depth, warmth, and wisdom to every scene and every conversation. One of the nicest in the business. Rest easy, brother. Your legacy lives on.”
TV personality and actress Sherri Shepherd, who worked closely with Warner, wrote on Facebook: “I’m completely devastated. Malcolm remained one of the most-grounded people I’ve ever met in our business. To know Malcolm was to know a renaissance man that possessed humour, grace, humility and deep cultural appreciation. He was just a good guy ... He was a proud girl dad and loved his daughter so much.”
Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage/Getty Images
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
R&B singer Kenny Lattimore echoed the heartbreak in a video he shared on Facebook.
“Gone far too soon. Malcolm-Jamal Warner was a legend, a legacy and a genuinely great man. Rest well, king,” said Lattimore.
Actor and musician Tyrese Gibson expressed his grief in a poem posted on X.
“We lost more than an actor. We lost a presence. A gentle, regal, beautiful soul respected without ever demanding it,” said Gibson.
Actress Queen Latifah, while paying tribute, also lamented how Warner’s early work might remain inaccessible to younger audiences due to the controversy surrounding The Cosby Show.
“The saddest part about Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s passing is that there’s a whole generation that will never see his early acting brilliance on The Cosby Show because of what that terrible man did [a reference to the sexual assault allegations against Cosby which prompted several networks to cancel reruns of the show]. They won’t be able to watch reruns or watch it on streaming to truly appreciate him,” said Latifah.
‘Cosby Show’ star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies by drowning at 54
Actress Angela Bassett, who recently worked with Warner on 9-1-1, reflected on their long friendship.
“Even in his youth, Malcolm's empathy, quiet strength and his bright light surrounded us all. His deep commitment to his craft left an impression on me that has never faded,” said Bassett.
Actress Niecy Nash said: “We just spoke. You were giving me my flowers for my work in Grotesquerie and we talked about how happy we both were in our marriages. Damn friend. You were the cornerstone of The Cosby Show. We all loved Theo! Never to be forgotten. You will be missed.”
Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, whose names he chose to keep private. He was also the only son of his mother, with whom he shared a close bond.
