Rap to the rhythm with Riaan van Rensburg

The rapper plays drums for many of SA’s top acts, but this veteran Pretoria muso recently revealed he has some serious vocal skills to offer as well

While watching Radio Kalahari Orkes recently, I was struck by the style of the drummer. He was a large guy hunched over a tiny drum kit with a huge grin emerging from under his baseball cap. He possessed the ability both to whack the skins with extreme power and caress them with incredible finesse. The next weekend, I went to see the band Bombshelter Beast (they have two drummers), and there he was again, smiling and keeping time, but in this case he leapt to the front of the stage to deliver some stinging hard rap. I learnt that he also plays drums for top acts Albert Frost, Pieter Smith, Georgetown and Boo! I was intrigued. Why are so many bands using the same drummer?..