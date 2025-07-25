Lifestyle

A technicolour triumph: imaginative ‘Joseph’ dazzles with talent

25 July 2025 - 10:50
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

When Chris Jaftha blazes onto the stage as Pharaoh in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat (https://pietertoerien.co.za/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat/), he elevates a dazzling show into orbit. Gleaming in gold jewellery, a gold waistcoat and shorts designed to flaunt his Adonis physique, he evokes Elvis at his best when he belts out Song of the King...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Actor Chris Jaftha: The magic is in the unplanned moments Travel
  2. SOCIALS | The last party before coronavirus measures puts us all indoors Lifestyle
  3. HOT LUNCH | Work hard, stay focused, do the math News

Most read

  1. Jail rape melted the ice in brutal gangster's heart Lifestyle
  2. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Be gentle with the tribe of daydreamers Lifestyle
  3. 'A legacy of grace and talent': Hollywood mourns Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death ... Lifestyle
  4. R14m theft of cash from home of premier Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | Doggy set turn out for Madiba tribute Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Hulk Hogan Admits Using Anabolic Steroids | Today in History
Greatest Matches in WWF Wrestling Hulk Hogan vs The Iron Shiek 1/23/84