Family rescues Earth
This dysfunctional superhero family might be able to save the Earth, but will they revive the Marvel franchise when interest in the genre is waning?
27 July 2025 - 00:00
It’s 64 years since Marvel’s dysfunctional superhero family, The Fantastic Four, first made their comic book debut. After exposure to cosmic rays during a mission to outer space, genius inventor Reed Richards, his girlfriend — later wife — Sue Storm-Richards, her brother Johnny Storm and family friend and former college football star, turned master pilot Ben Grimm, were transformed into the superpower foursome of Mr Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and The Thing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.