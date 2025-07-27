LAST WORD
Shamelessness is way too chic
We should celebrate that the Coldplay cheaters clearly felt really ashamed at getting caught in a public display of affection, says Aspasia Karras
27 July 2025 - 00:01
It’s been a long time coming — the rise and rise of surveillance capitalism. We all made our little mindless choices when we signed up for “connection” and posted pictures of all our pets, children, pot plants and feelings, however petty and trite — on our platform of choice, on a daily basis. The lure was strong. I mean, you could even find your long-lost teenage boyfriends. In my case, this strategy paid off wonderfully — one was living in Silicon Valley and embroiled in a huge scandal (it must be noted: as the whistle blower). I always knew he would go far. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.