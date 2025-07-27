BARD AT LARGE
Spare me from this fancy-dress foolishness
Old-school R&B fever: paying R1,495 to freeze for singers who peaked before the Berlin Wall fell
27 July 2025 - 00:00
One of the unacknowledged lifestyle diseases is the love of old-school R&B music. The propensity to fork out R1,495 for a ticket to freeze one’s butt off at Carnival City watching shadows of former crooners who last had a song in the Billboard charts before the fall of the Berlin Wall is one of the many symptoms...
