Lifestyle

‘Sunday Best’, ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ and more: 5 Things to stream this week

27 July 2025 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

If you have 80 minutes..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Spare me from this fancy-dress foolishness Lifestyle
  2. Model, musician, actress: Bella’s star is rising Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Embeth's directorial debut pulls in the stars Lifestyle
  4. A technicolour triumph: imaginative ‘Joseph’ dazzles with talent Lifestyle
  5. ‘Sunday Best’, ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ and more: 5 Things to stream this week Lifestyle

Latest Videos

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25
How Ed Sullivan Fought Racism on TV | Sunday Best Documentary | Netflix